Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for spending extravagant expenditure while ignoring the issues being faced by the common man and farmers. The leader said that the total food bill from the Chief Minister's official residence, Varsha, reportedly amounted to around Rs 2.38 crore in four months.

"I wonder whether they are drinking their tea laced with golden water, Pawar criticised. Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was speaking to the media on the eve of the Budget Session of the State Legislature. "The state government was spending money extravagantly and is not paying attention to solving the problems of the common man. We are boycotting the invitation for tea. Instead, we will meet Ramesh Bais, the new Governor of Maharashtra and share our concerns with him," Pawar said.

"The State government announced aid for many purposes in the past few months, but the assistance and benefit of the schemes have not reached the affected people. In my recent visits to different parts of Maharashtra, I have noticed this," he said. Inflation is going up, due to which the cost of production has increased for farmers. However, the agricultural produce is not getting a good price in the market, Pawar pointed out.

The NCP leader criticised the Eknath Sinde government over the price rise of onions in the country. Speaking at a press conference, Pawar said, "You all know that the present Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are constantly saying that they have given compensation to farmers. However, when we go to different areas, we have noticed that not a single farmer has received the compensation. Hence, they are dying by suicide."