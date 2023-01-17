Nashik: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been slapped with a notice by Maharashtra's Nashik district administration for nonpayment of land tax, sources said on Tuesday. The notice was issued to her on Monday for not paying Rs 22,000 as land tax for holding over 1 hectare land in the hilly area of Advadi near Thangaon in Sinnar in the district.

Sources said the actress did not pay tax for an entire assessment year for this land despite repeated opportunities provided by the Nashik district administration. This action has been taken by the revenue department to achieve cent percent compliance in tax collection by the end of March.

The Tehsil Office has served notices to 1200 other property owners in connection with nonpayment of taxes. Sinnar Tehsil has projected a revenue opportunity of Rs. 1.11 crores per annum as tax from the property owners on achieving total compliance in land tax payment.

Other defaulters include Gum Private Limited, L. B. Kunjir Engineer, ITC Maratha Limited, S. K. Shivraj, Hotel Leela Venture Limited, Kukreja Developer Corporation, Rama Handicraft, OP Enterprises Company, Bindu Vayu Urja Limited, Air Control Private Limited, Metcon India Private Limited, Chotabhai Jethabhai Patel and Company, and others have been issued notice by the revenue department.