AIMIM office attacked in Mumbai
Published on: 4 hours ago |
Mumbai : Some unidentified assailants ransacked the AIMIM office and beat up a man with sticks. It is being said around 10-12 people have carried out this incident in the office of AIMIM in Mumbai. The attackers fled from the spot after carrying out the incident. The case has been reported to police. Police have registered a case against unknown assailants.
Further details awaited
