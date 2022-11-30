Mumbai: Asia's largest slum cluster, Dharavi, spread over an area of ​​557 acres, will be redeveloped by the Indian conglomerate, Adani Realty, the real estate arm of the Adani Group. It is learnt that the Adani Group owned by business tycoon Gautam Adani placed the highest bid of Rs 5,000 crore for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.

Two more companies also participated in the bid. The Naman conglomerate offered a bid for Rs 1,700 crore and DLF conglomerate for Rs 2,025 crore.

The bids for the Dharavi slum cluster redevelopment were floated several times in 2004, 2009, 2011 and 2016. At that time, no big industrial group responded to it. In 2018, tenders were again invited for the Dharavi redevelopment project at the global level with Dubai-based Sekilink Company placing the highest bid. However, the then government cancelled the bid in October 2020 as per the recommendation of the Advocate General.

The project reportedly envisages to develop the slum as a township with all the basic amenities with the land to be put to both residential and commercial use.