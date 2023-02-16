Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhaskar posted a two-minute video and announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on Thursday. The video revealed that the couple tied the nuptial knot in a court marriage on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act where the actress captioned, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!"

The clip shared by Swara showcased the love-birds journey as they met in January 2020 during a political protest and their first picture also clicked at a protest then the clip shows a picture of a book 'Inquilab' with a message in Swara's hand-writing in October 2020. The clip further revealed that Fahad had invited Swara to his sister's wedding but Swara promised to visit him at his wedding.

The couple shared pictures from their court marriage where Swara, in a maroon saree with maang-teeka, slays the look and Fahad wears a kurta with a maroon jacket. The couple also shared several pictures of them together as well as their pet cat 'Ghalib'. The pictures and the clip has been surfaced on the internet where the netizens congratulated the newly married couple.