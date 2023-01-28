Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passed away after a prolonged bout of illness on Saturday. As per reports, she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer for which she was admitted to a multispeciality hospital in the city.

Instagrammer Viral Bhayani who is known to share celebrity news, posted about the demise of Rakhi Sawant's mother on Instagram. "#RakhiSawant's mother #Jaya passes away in #Mumbai after a prolonged battle with #cancer," the post read.

Rakhi Sawant, who is quite active on social media, often used to share updates on her mother's health. In an emotional clip, she was even seen asking fans to pray for her mother. Rakhi was recently in news about her marriage with Adil Khan. More questions were raised after Adil called their marriage "fake". He then accepted it publicly and shared their wedding picture as well.

Adil posted a picture of his marriage with Rakhi on his Instagram handle mentioning the reason for not accepting their relationship status and wrote in the caption: "So here's an announcement finally. I never said I am not married to you Rakhi..Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."