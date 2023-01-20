Buldhana: One died and 21 others were injured in accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway here at 4:30 am on Friday. A private luxury bus from Rahi Travels coming from Nagpur towards Aurangabad overturned near Deulgaon Raja's Asola Phata village in the Buldhana district. As the passengers onboard the private luxury bus was crossing the road, two passengers were crushed by a speeding truck coming from behind, leading to the death of one person.

On receiving the information, a team of police and ambulance reached the spot. The injured were rushed to Deulgaon Raja and Jalna hospitals for treatment. The police are engaged in clearing the traffic on the highway. The speeding truck that killed one and left the other grievously injured was en route to Magoon from Bhardhav.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Four killed after car plunges into a roadside pond in Hapur

The cause of the accident is said to be over speeding. Accidents on this highway are a common occurrence. With this, the total number of accidents since the highway's inauguration has touched 20. The 520 km Nagpur to Shirdi section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 2022. On average, in the past 40 days, an accident is happening here every second day. This has raised several questions for the authorities. People are demanding the speed limit, which is 120 kmph, to be brought down, keeping safety in check. According to a report published by Press Information Bureau (PIB), 4,12,432 road accidents took place during 2021, which claimed 1, 53,972 lives and caused injuries to 3, 84,448 persons.