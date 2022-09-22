Pune: Aam Aadmi Party workers waved black flags on Thursday at the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here to protest over inflation and Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related issues. Three AAP workers were detained during the protest in Warje area, police said.

Sitharaman on Thursday set out for a three-day tour of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district as part of the BJP's `Pravas' initiative to reach out to 144 constituencies in the country. Mukund Kirdat, Pune city spokesperson of the AAP, said party workers tried to block Sitharaman's convoy and waved black flags to protest over inflation and GST. (PTI)