Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged "unconstitutional" Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. Speaking at a party program on Friday, Thackeray, MLA from Worli, also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional chief minister that I would resign as MLA from Worli and you contest election against me. Let me see how you win from Worli," Aaditya said. "I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," he added. Shinde became chief minister after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.

Earlier Aaditya Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister's recent visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum cost Rs 30- 40 crore to the state exchequer. "CM Shinde went to Davos for the World Economic Forum which cost Rs 30-40 crore to the state exchequer. Did he take his friends along with him? If yes, who bore the cost of their transportation and stay there?" he asked.

Aaditya alleged the visit to Davos and signing of the memorandum of understandings for investments is a whitewash. "Despite his visit being scheduled between January 16 and 20, the chief minister reached Davos late, he claimed. He had booked a chartered flight, but what is the use of it when it reached late? He wasted the whole day of January 16. If you consider Rs 10 crore expenditure on daily basis; did he take his friends with him? If yes, who paid for them?" he wondered.

Aaditya said even four days after the chief minister returned from Davos, the state government or the industry department has not issued any statement about the signing of the agreements or MoUs. "Whatever MoUs have been signed at Davos, most of the companies are based here only. Why took the companies to Davos and sign contracts which were already finalised," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray was on a tour to Aurangabad and two other districts of central Maharashtra on February 1, He interacted with party-supported village representatives elected recently and also local residents. During the visit, Thackeray toured nearly 15 villages of Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts in the Marathwada region. (With Agency inputs)