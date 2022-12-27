Amravati(Maharashtra): Amid controversies between the Hindi and English language, a school in Maharashtra's Morshi has adopted foreign languages such as Japanese, French, German and Chinese. A total of 237 students from Classes I to VIII in the Morshi Nagar Parishad School under the guidance of principal Rekha Nachone and eight teachers achieved the ability to speak multiple languages.

Zueria Ahmed, a Class VIII student, speaks Spanish, along with Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu. Om, a Class III student, and some Class VIII students have started speaking Japanese. Due to the hard work of teachers, the students of this school have an increased tendency to learn foreign languages.

During the Covid period, the students were busy learning foreign languages. A teacher, Sanjivani Bharde explained to the students how to learn a foreign language with the help of YouTube videos or Google translation for 10 minutes every day. Through this, students also started trying to learn a new language by making good use of the mobile phones that came in during the Corona period.

Teacher Swati Nirmal said, "When the school was closed during the Corona period, the teachers went to the slum area where the students of the school life and informed the students and their parents how to learn a new language. Some student's mothers learned the technology of how to learn a new language and gathered eight to ten children in the area and accepted the responsibility of guiding them in this regard." Speaking to ETV Bharat, the teachers of the school, Sanjivani Bharde and Swati Nirmal said, "The efforts we made seem to be successful. The students are trying hard and make efforts to learn new things."