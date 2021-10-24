Dindori: After missing for 14 years, Kishor Rai, a young man from Sikkim, has reunited with his family. He went missing from Sikkim and then he reached Maharashtra after travelling through Guwahati, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Two years ago, he joined Vilas Deshmukh's farm in Dindori. Deshmukh is a resident of Dindori and he helped Kishor to get in touch with his family in Sikkim. After connecting with Kishor via video call, Kishor's family rushed to Dindori. Assuming that Kishor had passed away, his family had performed 'Dasakriya' ritual.

Kishor's brother-in-law said that he came in contact with Kishor one-and-a half-months ago. He expressed gratitude to Deshmukh for reuniting Kishor with his family. Kishor was seen gleefully dancing and spreading joy in a video.

Also read: Missing boy reunites with parents in Mangalore