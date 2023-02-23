Thane: Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old college student for murdering his retired father following quarrels over restrictions being imposed on him. The accused was produced before the Kalyan District Sessions Court and police are investigating into the matter.

The incident occurred in a village in Khambalpada area of Dombivli East. The accused, identified as Tejas Shyam Sundar Shinde, who studies in a college in Dombivli, crushed the head of his father while he was sleeping, with a stone and then slit his throat with a vegetable knife. Tejas then, called up the Tilaknagar police station himself, and informed that he had murdered his father.

The deceased, named Shyamsundar Shinde (68), who retired 10 years back, worked as a security guard in Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He lived with his wife and son in Khambalapada's Shivananda Bhoomi Chal. Police said the man fell ill some months back and since then his relationship with his son started deteriorating. There were frequent quarels between them following disagreements that rose due to his strict nature.

On the evening of 22 February, when the accused's mother had gone out of the house, Tejas had another round of disagreement with his father. Frustrated, Tejas decided to put an end to the regular quarrels. After sometime, when the deceased fell asleep, Tejas hit a stone on his dead. When the deceased started screaming out of pain, Tejas took a vegetable cutter and slit the deceased's throat and walked to the police station and surrendered.

On reaching the spot, police sent the body for postmortem to municipal government hospital and detained the accused.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by police sub-inspector Ajinkya Dhonde, the government filed a case of murder against Tejas at Tilaknagar police station and the accused was arrested.