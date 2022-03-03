Pune (Maharashtra): Of the 20,000 Indians stuck in Ukraine, 9,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of an event. "There were around 20,000 students/citizens, who were stranded in Ukraine. Of them, 4,000 were brought back to India before February 24 and efforts are on to evacuate the remaining Indians stuck there," he said.

Since the number of stranded persons is more, defence aircraft are being used to bring them back to India, Muraleedharan said.

With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India, he said.

Accordingly, he also said that instructions are being given to the Indian citizens there. Students, who have been in the capital Kyiv for the last four to five days were advised to leave Kyiv, given the situation there. The students are advised to proceed to the western division.

Similarly, the children are being informed on the basis of the information received from Kharkue. Muralitharan added.

The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The situation is now under control and the students will be repatriated to India as soon as possible, he said adding that four senior Indian ministers have been involved in 'Operation Ganga' and efforts are being made to bring the students to safety.

