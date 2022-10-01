Pune (Maharashtra): As part of grand Navaratri celebrations, the Mahalakshmi temple in Sarasbagh in Pune has gone viral after pictures of the Goddess dressed in a 16 Kg gold saree have attracted huge eyeballs. This gold saree was donated by a devotee who had it crafted by a goldsmith in South India. This saree was given as an offering to the goddess.

Speaking on this occasion, Trustee Tripti Agarwal and Trustee Advocate Pratap Pardeshi said, 'This year marks the 20th year of adorning the Goddess with a gold saree. Devotees have been flocking to the temple for a glimpse of the magnificent idol of Goddess Lakshmi adorned in a 16 Kg gold saree. Gold saree and jewelry are adorned every year on the auspicious days of Navratri and Diwali.'

The core of Mahalakshmi, Mahasaraswati, and Mahakali Devi is attractively decorated with flowers and various colored butterflies. In Mahalakshmi temple, this year, activities are being implemented to connect religion with society as part of the festival. Along with religious programs, social and cultural programs like Devi Jagar Dance, Women Police and Women Journalist Honoring, Nurse Gaurav, Kanya Pujan, Bhondla, Nari Tu Narayani Honoring Ceremony, School Student Music Competition, Garba Dance by various artists are being organized.

Apart from this, religious programs such as Shree Sukta Abhishek, Shree Vishnu Sahastranam Path, Mahalakshmi Mahayag, and Mahaarti will also be performed in the temple during the festival. Dignitaries from the political, social, cultural, religious, and educational fields of Maharashtra are coming to the temple for darshan.

Insurance of Rs 2 crore has been taken for the safety of the devotees. All the devotees within 500 meters radius of the temple will get insurance coverage. Also, 50 CCTV cameras and more than 25 security guards have been appointed in and around the temple. All safety precautions have been taken.