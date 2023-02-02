Mumbai: A 54-year-old woman on Thursday succumbed to injuries 18 days after she was attacked with acid by her 63-year-old live-in partner in Goregaon. The police acting seriously nabbed the accused and have also commenced a probe into the matter.

Senior Police Inspector of Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station Jyoti Desai said that the woman was in a relationship with the accused for 25 years. On January 13, the couple had an argument over some issue when the man splashed acid on her. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for several burn injuries to her face. One of her eyes was also damaged.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident by the LT Marg Police Station. After the victim's death, a murder charge has been added to the case, police said on Thursday. A case was registered against the accused with Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station. Police said that at around 5:30 am on January 13, the victim went out to fetch water after her argument with the accused. Upon returning, the accused threw acid over her face and shoulder.

The neighbours claimed that the victim divorced her husband and was living with the accused for 25 years. When her children grew up, she decided to move out and end her live-in relationship. "Both were in a live-in relationship for the last 25 years, but in recent times, there were frequent disputes between the two. The victim woman, sources said, was pressurizing the man to leave her house, which forced him to reside outside their accommodation.