Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) : An 8-hour hard effort to save a boy from a borewell went in vain. The rescuers pulled out the 5-year-old boy but the victim succumbed to the injuries sustained in the fall. The son of a sugarcane worker died after falling into the borewell in the field at Kopardi in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district on Monday at six o'clock in the evening.

When the incident happened, an intense rescue operation started to save this child. Five teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) started the rescue operation. The local administration was keeping an eye on this situation and efforts were being made to save the child till half past two in the night. The victim is found to be the son of Sandeep Sudrik, a labourer who cuts sugarcane in the fields of Kopardi.

The boy's family hails from Madhya Pradesh. The child is found at a depth of 15 feet in the borewell and digging started with the help of two JCBs along with the rescue operations. Revenue Administration along with Kuldharan Primary Health Center and Upazila Hospital team and Karjat Nagar Panchayat fire brigade were camped at the spot.

The news of the boy falling into the borewell spread like wind and people from Karjat and Panch Krishi started gathering at Kopardi in large numbers. The police administration was also prepared. Efforts were made to save the boy by digging near the borewell with the help of JCB but finally, the administration managed to pull him out but could not save the boy's life.

Many incidents of children falling into borewells have happened so far. If some lives are saved, some children should lose their lives. If the farmers, who have such old borewells in their fields, close them with covers, the unsavoury incidents will not happen, residents say.