Jalna (Maharashtra): Five people, including a woman, were killed and four others were injured after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Jalna. The accident took place at around 5 am on Monday.

The injured have been admitted to Deulgaon Raja and Jalna hospitals for treatment.

The deceased hailed from the Ner village in Jalna district and were on their way to Shegaon in Bolero. As they were on their way, the Bolero and a truck collided head-on at Jalna Tea Point on Deulgaon Raja Road on Khamgaon-Jalna road.

The accident was so horrific that five people from Bolero died on the spot while four others were injured.

On receiving the information, police and officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The police filed a case in this connection and further investigation is underway.

READ: Maharashtra: Four dead, six injured as truck rams tractor in Solapur