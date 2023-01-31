Palghar: Four people died after a car collided with a bus on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known and one of the victims is a woman, police said.

As per an official of Palghar police, the accident took place on Mahalakshmi bridge on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway at around 5 o'clock in the morning today. The driver of the car, which was on the way from Gujarat towards Mumbai, lost control of the vehicle and hit the luxury bus coming from the opposite direction. All four travelling in the car were killed on the spot. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained by the police, he said.

He informed that one of the deceased is a woman. The accident was so severe that the front of the car was completely crushed. Police have moved the bodies to government hospital and are in the process of identifying the deceased using the identity documents available with the deceased.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway has been prone to accidents of late. Several people have been killed in road accidents on the highway. Earlier, on September 4 last year, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident on the highway near Charoti. He was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad over Surya river bridge when the mishap occurred.

It maybe recalled that three members of a family, including an 80-year-old man, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 2. The family was returning to Kalyan in Thane district after attending a marriage in Gujarat. Their car collided with a truck at Dhanivari village leading to their on spot death.