Nagpur: The Anti-human trafficking Department of Nagpur Crime Branch has arrested four persons including three women, on charges of selling and buying a baby. Shockingly, the two women arrested in the case are nurses at a hospital. About three years ago, a teacher bought a child through a broker for Rs 3 lakh, to get support during her old age but now both the broker and the teacher are in jail. The teacher was caught based on the complaint of her eldest son which prompted the police to unearth the truth behind her adoption.

The teacher involved in the case had a family of four including two children and a husband. The eldest son does not treat them well. He is addicted to alcohol. Another boy committed suicide by hanging himself a few years ago. So the woman was left alone. She was worried that the drunken boy would not be able to support her in old age. So the woman tried to adopt a child. However, she did not succeed in that, so she tried for (IVF) test-tube baby. But even that was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, two nurses at the hospital came in contact with the woman. The nurses advised the teacher to contact the agent, Salamullah Khan if she wanted a baby. The woman contacted the agent, Salamullah Khan. Accordingly, the agent provided the baby for Rs 3 lakhs. The matter was kept under wraps for three years. However, when the woman's eldest son lodged a complaint, the police launched an undercover investigation. As soon as it became clear that the woman had bought the baby for Rs 3 lakh, the police arrested the two nurses along with the teacher and Salamullah Khan.

Police suspect that the baby sold by Salamullah Khan may belong to an unmarried mother. Accordingly, the police have started searching for the baby's mother. The main accused Salamullah Khan has an organization called Balgruh at Kondhali in Nagpur district. He also runs a shelter home for women victims of atrocities. Police suspect that he is selling the baby of the woman he came in contact with. This information was given by Nanda Manghate, an officer of the social security squad of Nagpur police.

