Kolhapur: A horrid incident of animal abuse has emerged from the Sahyadri Tiger Project area, in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, with three persons arrested for raping a Bengal monitor lizard. The accused have been identified as hunters, who were initially caught on a trap camera while venturing into the forest on March 31 with guns. This was followed by Forest Officer Nandakumar Nalwade informing the Karad Divisional Office regarding the group, initiating a search process into the Chandoli National Park.

Based on inputs received by investigators, the first suspect was detained on April 1 from the village of Hawit, located in the Western part of the Tiger reserve. Upon interrogation, it was discovered that he entered the core area of the park as an unlicensed hunter. His gun was subsequently confiscated. The accused informed investigators that there were two more involved in the act residing in Ratnagiri, who were arrested, with the police recovering weapons as well as motorcycles from them.

The video, where one of the accused is seen violating the animal, was discovered when the trio was being questioned for their advent into the core area. Photos and clips displayed were found in the phone. Speaking about the incident, Divisional Forest Officer Vishal Mali said that the accused would be produced in court and that the police would take necessary legal help from experts as and when required.

The Bengal Monitor Lizard, one among four variants of the species found in India, is protected under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. If convicted, individuals can be charged with up to seven years of imprisonment for killing the animal.