Yavatmal (Maharastra): Maharastra police booked a 23-year-old man for allegedly impregnating a minor here. The accused, identified as Nikesh Sesha Rao Uike lured the minor victim and was having physical relationship with her since March 1. The minor delivered a baby on December 8 and the victim's family lodged a case against the accused, said a police official.

Uike was booked under sections 376, 376 (2), (j), (n) of the Indian Penal Code along with sub-sections 4, 6 of the POCSO Act. The victim's family said that the accused befriended the minor and when the victim's mother was informed by her elder sister four months back, she instructed the victim not to talk to Uike.

The victim used to stay alone at home when all the family members used to go to their respective jobs. None of the family members noticed that the victim was pregnant but on December 8, when the victim's mother got back from work, she could not find the victim. The victim's mother reached Uike's house to inquire about her daughter when Uike's sister said that the victim had labour pain.

The victim's family was then informed that she delivered a child here at the government hospital. A police official said that the victim is a minor and she could not understand when the accused lured and manipulated her to have a physical relationship. Police said that case is being investigated adding that strict action will be taken against the accused.