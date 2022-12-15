Mumbai: In a setback to former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, a Bombay High Court bench has recused from hearing a plea by her seeking to quash the 2016 drugs case lodged against her. The bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan on Wednesday recused from hearing the plea after a lawyer representing Special Public Prosecutor said that Justice Mohite Dere had in 2018 recused from hearing the plea of a co-accused in the case.

The bench then asked advocate Madhav Thorat, appearing for Kulkarni, to file the plea before an appropriate bench. It is said that the bench also expressed displeasure with the “missing” papers related to the plea. The case dates back to 2016 when Thane Police on April 28 that year seized a massive consignment of 20 tonnes of ephedrine drugs of various types worth around Rs 2,000 crore from Avon Life Sciences Company Solapur following the disclosure of two drivers arrested with the same drug in a car on April 12.

Ten accused were arrested in the case while seven others including Kulkarni were declared as wanted. Kulkarni had filed the plea to quash the case against her in 2018. Prosecution said the accused hatched a conspiracy to transport the ephedrine powder in Avon Life Science Company at Solapur to Kenya to manufacture methamphetamine and sell it throughout the world.

Sources said that Kulkarni's husband Vicky Goswami failed to appear in court despite being given a deadline. Both have been declared absconders. Special public prosecutor Shishir Hire demanded the seizure of Kulkarni's property after which three of her flats in Andheri area of Mumbai were seized.