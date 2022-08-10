Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A unique activity was implemented in the city of Aurangabad under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign. Simultaneously, 16000 students sang the National Anthem. Special preparations were made for this program by the District Administration, Khan Imtiaz Jalil, Haribhau Bagde, District Collector Sunil Chavan, and all the senior officials of the district participated.

Actually, August 9 is celebrated everywhere as Kranti Diwas. It was on this day that the final battle for independence was successfully launched. On the occasion of this day, 16 thousand students sang the National Anthem at the Divisional Sports Complex in Aurangabad. Students of different schools participated in this activity.

Before the program, the students performed various activities by presenting patriotic songs and cultural activities. Students wearing saffron, and white and green caps formed a huge tricolor in the field, so the ceremony had acquired a different significance.

A ceremony called 'Netra Deepak' was held on this occasion. Khan Imtiaz Jalil, Haribhau Bagde, and Collector Sunil Chavan guided the students regarding it. "Agneepath Yojana has been launched by the Center for army recruitment. All the youth should use this opportunity", said Haribhau Bagde.

"A different discipline may be introduced to the new generation of the country. The next 75 years are in the hands of this younger generation. The responsibility of promoting the name of India in the world is now on them. So go ahead with new vigor and new hope and believe that India's name will be foremost in the world", Imtiaz Jalil expressed.

While celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the freedom fighters who fought and gave freedom to our country should be remembered", said Collector Sunil Chavan. "The new generation will be the bright future of the country by getting a good education. Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the aim is to put up nine lakh flags and flags that have been made available through village panchayats and other means possible. It will be fine if the flags planted on houses are not removed at night, but the flags in establishments and government offices should be removed at night", he added.