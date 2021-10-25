Mumbai: Harish Badigar, a 35-year-old doctor allegedly raped a 16-year-old specially-abled girl under the guise of physiotherapy treatment in Mumbai's Santacruz area. As per the allegation, the girl was raped from October 2019 to March 2021. The heinous crime came to light after the girl informed her mother via phone messages.

Santa Cruz police said a case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother and a search for the accused is underway. The victim has been consulting Dr Harish since 2016.

Also read: Dombivli gang-rape case: Two more arrested from Navi Mumbai; 28 nabbed so far