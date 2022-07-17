Pune: At least 16 huts were burnt to the ground in a blaze at the Birajdarnagar locality in Pune's Hadapsar early hours of Sunday. No casualties have been reported in the incident. According to Fire Brigade officials, the fire department was informed about the blaze at around 3 am. Five fire engines were assigned to the task, and the fire was doused within 10 to 15 minutes.

Also read: Road accident in Rampur leaves six dead

Those rescued from the spot included a woman and her three children, who were occupying one of the huts affected in the incident. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. The police have started an investigation.