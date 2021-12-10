Nashik: 15 students test positive for Covid-19 in Igatpuri Taluka English medium residential ashram school of Tribal Development Department at Mundhegaon on Friday.

Health team from Wadiwarhe Primary Health Center conducted RTPCR test of all students and found 15 infected with corona. Although these students have no symptoms, they have been admitted to the government hospital in Nashik.

District Health Officer has visited the hospital and instructed the medical team to take precautionary measures. Authorities immediately conducted RTPCR tests for 340 people, including teachers, students, workers and visitors of the ashram school.

A team of health assistants and Asha activists have taken all necessary measures to prevent spread of virus.