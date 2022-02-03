New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, virtually flagged off the 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on Central Railway from Savda, Maharashtra to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, on Thursday.

This train consists of 23 coaches and 453 tons of banana was being transported in them. So far, 3.45 lacs farm produce has been transported in 1000 Kisan Rails from Central Railway.

While addressing the event, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Kisan Rail is one such initiative which allows farmers to transport their agriculture produce to distant market places economically and quickly. It is a matter of pride that the banana of Jalgaon has got GI-Tag. I want to congratulate the farmers of Jalgaon and also appeal to them to come forward with suggestions, if any, for further improvement."

"Transportation of perishable agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables to markets at distant places at reasonable cost to get better price through Kisan Rail was one such scheme for the betterment of farmers," the Agriculture Minister said.

The first Kisan Rail was flagged off from Devlali, Maharashtra, to Danapur, Bihar, by Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal, the then Minister of Railways on August 7, 2020. This train was eventually extended to run between Devlali, Maharashtra and Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The 100th trip of Kisan Rail from Sangola, Maharashtra to Shalimar, West Bengal, was flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28, 2020.