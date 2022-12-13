Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra applauded the efforts of a female sub-inspector, who saved a man's life by giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation, following a heart attack. A video of Narottam Mishra on a video call with a female officer named Sonam has surfaced in which he was applauding Sonam saying "You have done a great job. You made our state proud. Keep doing the good work and I will recommend your name to DGP for an award as it will be an inspiration for all."

In response, the female officer can be heard saying "it's your blessing" over which the Home Minister says "every Datia resident has the blessing of Devi Maa", said the HM. Earlier, a video had gone viral in which sub-inspector Sonam can be seen giving CPR to a man, identified as Anil Upadhyay, who had suffered a heart attack at the Gole Ka Mandir area of Gwalior on Monday. After CPR Anil Upadhyay's heartbeat revived and then Sonam rushed him to a hospital. Following the good work, Gwalior ADGP honoured SI Sonam and traffic constable Brijesh, who accompanied Sonam at the time of the incident.