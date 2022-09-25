Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In a ghastly incident, a man made an attempt to kill his wife in ​​Sehore of Madhya Pradesh. According to Sehore Police Station police officer Nalin Budhaulia, "The woman Diksha Malviya was married to Rajesh Malviya of Ujjain. But for the past several days, she was living in her maternal house due to a dispute with her husband Rajesh Malviya.

On Saturday, the woman's husband had come to take her back to his house. In the meantime, they had a heated argument and the enraged man poured petrol on his wife and set her on fire. Due to this, the woman suffered serious burn injuries. Immediately, her family members shifted her to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment. Soon after committing the crime, the accused fled the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by the kin of the victim, the police registered a case and sent a team of police to Ujjain to nab the accused.