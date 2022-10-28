Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Anguished over torture by her mother-in-law, a woman and her two children died by jumping into a well near their home in Odgarhi village of Bargawan police station area of ​​Singrauli district. The police reached the spot on receiving the information from the villagers and retrieved the bodies from the well. Later, the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Official sources said, "The deceased woman identified as Parvati had a tiff with her mother-in-law on Wednesday night. After having dinner all of them went to sleep. Parvati took her two sons aged five years and one-and-a-half years and jumped into a well just 50 metres away from her home. The neighbours saw the body of a small child floating in the well and informed the police on Thursday evening.

Parvati's husband said, "We all slept together on Wednesday night, but when I woke up in the morning, I saw they were not in the room. We searched for them a lot, but could not find them. On Thursday, around 7 pm the bodies of all three were found in a nearby well." The Bargawan police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and investigation has been started after registering a case.