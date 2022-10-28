Woman jumps into well with two children after a tiff with mother-in-law in MP
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Anguished over torture by her mother-in-law, a woman and her two children died by jumping into a well near their home in Odgarhi village of Bargawan police station area of Singrauli district. The police reached the spot on receiving the information from the villagers and retrieved the bodies from the well. Later, the bodies were sent for post-mortem.
Official sources said, "The deceased woman identified as Parvati had a tiff with her mother-in-law on Wednesday night. After having dinner all of them went to sleep. Parvati took her two sons aged five years and one-and-a-half years and jumped into a well just 50 metres away from her home. The neighbours saw the body of a small child floating in the well and informed the police on Thursday evening.
Parvati's husband said, "We all slept together on Wednesday night, but when I woke up in the morning, I saw they were not in the room. We searched for them a lot, but could not find them. On Thursday, around 7 pm the bodies of all three were found in a nearby well." The Bargawan police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and investigation has been started after registering a case.