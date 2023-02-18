Raisen (MP): A 24-year-old woman residing in a remote area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district gave birth to triplets inside an ambulance on Friday. The woman delivered three baby boys on the way to the hospital, an official said. On Friday evening, the woman identified as Jyoti Bai of Pipliya Goli village complained of stomach pain, after which she was taken to the primary health centre in the state capital.

When Jyoti's condition deteriorated, the health centre sent her to the Sultania hospital in the 108 ambulance service, the official said. Dr Sandeep Maran accompanied the woman in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Dr Maran said, "The women suffered labour pain on the way to the Sultania hospital and delivered a set of triplets near Mandideep, 30 km away from Bhopal."

Also read: Woman gives birth to 'collodion baby' in Surguja, dies few hours after delivery

Explaining the matter, Dr Sandeep Maran said, "The mother and her three newborn babies were then taken to the Sultania hospital. All of them are healthy and are currently under medical observation."

Earlier last year, a pregnant woman delivered a baby boy in the S1 compartment with the help of railway hospital staff at Abu Road railway station. The woman was travelling to Agra Fort Express to attend her brother-in-law's wedding with her family. On the way, the woman complained of labour pains.

The family members informed the railway authorities. After the train reached the platform, a medical team at Abu Road railway station successfully conducted the delivery. The train departed for the destination after the delivery.