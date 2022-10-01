Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth of Gwalior city has moved the Supreme Court seeking a cheating case against his ex-wife and her father after the man accused his wife to be a man and not a woman. The husband has demanded in the court that a criminal case should be registered against the ex-wife and her father. While appearing in the Supreme Court, the woman said that the accusation of her being a man is meaningless. She had some hormonal problem, which was treated later on and she has not cheated on her husband.

The husband claimed, "We got married on July 13, 2016, but the marriage was not consummated. Angered by the absurdity of the wife, the husband got her medical test done. The husband says that after conducting a medical examination, it was found that his wife was not a woman, but a man. After this, the youth approached the High Court.

The District Court advocate, Jagdeesh Sharma, said, "The husband filed a petition against his wife and her father accusing them of cheating him as his wife was a man and not a woman. The family court declared this marriage void on January 14, 2022. But no action has been initiated against the woman and her father. Hence, the man now approached the Supreme Court seeking action against his ex-wife and her father.