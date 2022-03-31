Rewa: A heart-wrenching video of four women carrying their mother in a cot in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa has now gained the nation's attention. Here's their story and what faults in the system led them to carry the old woman by themselves and what happened to the old woman.

A few days ago, when an 80-year-old woman fell ill, the family called an ambulance to take her to the hospital. But despite several hours passing by, the ambulance did not arrive. Feeling helpless and worried for the woman's health, her four daughters carried the woman in her cot to the nearest community health center. Additionally, one of the women was also carrying a child while also carrying the cot. However, after they reached the community center, they were told that the old woman was dead.

The deceased woman had five daughters and her husband died years ago. When the daughters heard of their mother's illness they rushed home to take her to the hospital. After the elderly woman was declared dead, the four sisters carried the dead woman in the cot all the way back home. It was a strenuous task as the center was 5 kilometers from the home and it took two hours for them to return. They had to resort to carrying the dead body back home as the ambulance did not arrive to even take the dead body.

The fault in the governance and the lack of human empathy was starkly visible as the people who passed by them just stared and did not offer to help them in carrying the dead body. When approached regarding the tragic incident, Chief Medical Health Officer BL Mishra said that there is no system for autopsy in the district and that people have to use their own arrangements for carrying a dead body.