Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, while targetting the Congress over the allegation of promotion of his film by the government, said that there is 'nothing wrong' if the Prime Minister is promoting the movie. "These kinds of incidents have taken place earlier as well. During the time of Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Indira Gandhi, even orders were issued to watch a particular movie," Agnihotri said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of 'Chitra Bharati Film Festival-2022 ' of Bhartiya Chitra Sadhna in Bhopal on Friday.

Asked about his controversial remark that 'Bhopali' means "homosexual" in local parlance, Agnihotri said that there is a section of people who don't want people to watch 'The Kashmir Files', for which they have "twisted my video in the wrong way". He also said that he is proud to be from Bhopal. Commenting on the tweet of IAS officer Niyaz Khan, Agnihotri said that "those people who are doing politics in the name of the movie, let them do it".

He also said that he was "a freelancer and has nothing to do with Bollywood". In one of the tweets, Khan, who is deputy secretary with the MP Public Works Department, had last week urged makers of "The Kashmir Files" to also make a film on the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states in India.

"I have nothing to do with Bollywood. I do not know anyone or party with anyone, I work as a freelancer. Bollywood has always created lies, " he said.

