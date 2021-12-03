Bhopal: It has been 37 years since the Bhopal gas tragedy, but the gas victims allege that the governments did nothing for them. The victims allege that no matter who was ruling, no one took their problems seriously.

Reacting to it, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Minister Vishwas Sarang told ETV Bharat that the tragedy was unfortunate. "The Bhopal gas tragedy was quite unfortunate. I was a victim of gas leak and I know their pain. There were mistakes committed by both central and state governments of that time.

However, I am directly charging the Congress government that it did not bother about gas victims at all. Anderson was sent abroad by providing government aircraft. This was an conspiratorial act,"

Talking about ruling BJP government, he said, "Our government has taken care of the gas victims be it economic upliftment or medical treatment, we have provided all facilities. The pension was started for the women who were widowed in the gas tragedy," he further adds.

Vishwas Sarang said, "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had announced that a memorial would be built. Its main objective is that the Bhopal gas tragedy is the result of the blind race for development. The coming generation will know how the impromptu and dangerous chemicals affected the lives of the people of Bhopal, and the construction of the memorial will provide employment to the families of the gas victims. Tenders have been issued regarding toxic waste. Work will start soon."

