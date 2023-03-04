Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday visited the famous Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district - Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple, ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia. On the occasion, the couple also participated in a famous ritual, known as the 'Bhasma Aarti', which is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 am and 5:30 am.

The couple then reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed Jalabhishek. Following the guidelines for performing the puja, actress Anushka could be seen wearing a saree while Virat could be seen wearing a dhoti and praying. They spent some time on the temple premises after worshipping.

The couple had earlier embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district and paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures of the couple's visit to the ashram have gone viral on social media where they were seen praying. Their visit to the ashram came days after they sought blessings along with their daughter Vamika at another ashram in Vrindavan.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Australia made a strong comeback in the third Test beating India by 9 wickets at the Holkar Stadium to reduce the four-Test series deficit to 1-2. The Australians have also qualified for the World Test Championship final with this win. On March 9, India will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, Anushka will be seen portraying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film 'Chakda Xpress'. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka will be essaying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing the film with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.