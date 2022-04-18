Neemuch: A video of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Pawan Patidar waving a sword in a procession on Hanuman Jayanti is going viral. In the video, Neemuch District President Patidar is visible with a sword and BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar was carrying the flag of Balaji Maharaj in his hand. The party leaders and his supporters are calling it a dummy sword.

BJP leader waves sword in Hanuman Jayanti rally amid Section 144 in MP

Surprisingly, the sword was waved despite Section 144 being imposed in the state and in the presence of police officers. Earlier, in view of the religious event, the Collector has imposed Section 144 in the entire Neemuch district. However, the police have neither taken any action so far nor has the viral video been investigated.