Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Following a small technical hitch, the residents of Udaipura village in Madhya Pradesh are left fighting for identify. With Government benefits gone, they are now struggling hard to resolve their existential crisis. After delimitation, the problems of the village started. This village was merged with another panchayat, but its mapping has not been done till now.

Udaipura village was earlier a part of Torai Gram Panchayat. When the Madhusudangarh Municipal Council was formed, Torai Gram Panchayat was added to it. But Udaipura village was left behind. It was not added to the municipal council. This happened almost one year ago. But still, the mistake is not rectified. The people of this village are struggling for their identity.

The people of this village are neither able to get any government work done nor are they getting the benefits of the government schemes. There is no development in the village. The children of this village do not even get admission to schools.

Villagers say a notification was issued eight months ago to add the name of this village to some other panchayat. But due to the process of red tapisim, the process of registering the name of the village in a municipal council is stuck in the files. Purushottam, a villager said, "no one listens to the plight of villagers. We have become helpless."