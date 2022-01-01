Indore(MP): Film actor Vicky Kaushal had taken actress Sara Ali Khan on a bike ride to Indore while they were shooting for Luka Chuppi 2 together but the number of the bike on which both were riding has turned out to be fake. The real owner of this number has complained to the police station.

The video of Vicky and Sara riding on a bike went viral on social media. Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Indore's Aerodrome area saw this video and he was shocked because the number of his bike was on Vicky's bike thus Jai Singh Yadav has complained about the whole matter to the police.

Yadav said that MP-09 UL 4872 is his own scooter number. He bought this vehicle from the showroom located at Aerodrome on 25 May 2018.

When Yadav came to know about this 'rigging' of the number done by the filmmaker, he was also shocked.

The same complainant also raised the question that if some accident had happened with that vehicle, then who would be responsible.

According to the Indore RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi, no other person can use the number of any vehicle even if the vehicle owner gives his own consent. He said that the information about the matter has been received and action will be taken after a detailed investigation.

Indore Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that this is actually a wrong act. Two vehicles cannot be used on the same number and the whole matter is being investigated.

Film actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are in Indore and are shooting for their film Luka Chuppi 2.