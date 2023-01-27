Indore: In the suicide case of television actress Vaishali Takkar, the police presented a challan before a court here after investigating the case, citing the reason for her suicide. The counsel from the accused's side has raised many questions on the challan presented by the police. The court will hear the matter in the coming days.

Vaishali Takkar allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a fan at her home in Indore, and the case is moving forward with new revelations with the police presenting the 125-pages challan before the court. The suicide note left by Vaishali Thakkar has also been put in the challan. The statements of her family members and her fiancé living in California have also been presented by the police, along with the challan before the court.

Also read: Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai

Moreover, the police also mentioned in the challan that Rahul Navlani, the main accused in the suicide case, had sent obscene videos and photos of Vaishali to her fiance by creating a fake Instagram ID. Distressed by all that, she died by suicide. Rahul had allegedly made a video of Vaishali while she was taking a bath. The video was made in August 2021 in Goa where they both stayed in a hotel for three days. Meanwhile, regarding the whole case, Rahul's lawyer said that the challan presented by the police has been wrongly presented. Rahul Navlani is currently out of jail on bail. Vaishali's family had opposed Rahul's bail and is constantly pleading justice for Vaishali. The court will hear the case in the coming days.