Ujjain (MP): A 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner were booked for selling off her three minor daughters - aged 16, 14 and 12 - in Ujjain's village Jhardaal of Mahidpur tehsil. The three men who bought the girls have also been booked and all the five accused in the case are currently absconding from the police.

The incident came to light when the three minor girls escaped captivity after they were bought by three men. The girls managed to escape, met their grandfather and narrated their ordeal to him. "My father died three years back and since then we have been living with my maternal uncle. Shyam Singh of Tipu Kheda village, came into contact with my mother and then he convinced my mother to live with him. My mother and two sisters started to live with Singh and I stayed back at my maternal uncle's. After a few days I got to know that my two sisters were sold on the pretext of marriage," said the victim in the registered complaint.

The couple met in Rewa and began living together after which the man moved her and three children to Tipukhedi in Ujjain, said police. "The woman and her live-in partner sold two minor girls to residents of Rajasthan for Rs 4 lakh each around eight months ago. They sold the youngest for Rs 1.75 lakh to another person and got them married there," Mahidpur sub divisional police officer RK Rai said.