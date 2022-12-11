Ujjain: A five-day conclave of seers will be organised from December 13 to 17 in Ujjain. The event will be held in the company of Peethadhishwar Swami Swaroopanand Maharaj of Ujjain Char Dham temple. Prior to the event, a meeting was held between saints and Mahamandaleshwars of the 13 Akhadas of Ujjain at the Char Dham temple on Sunday. It was decided to invite the general public.

Swami Swaroopanand informed that in the conclave, discussions will be held on many issues, including spirituality in Hinduism and population control. He said that CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, possibly Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba and Sadhvi Ritambhara are going to attend the five-day event.

Also read: Odisha bags 325 investment proposals worth Rs 8.90 lakh cr so far in biz summit

Swami Swaroopanand said, "The roads and all the development works of the city can be done with the arrival of the Prime Minister, before the Simhastha Kumbh to be held in 12 years, there should be an Ardh Kumbh-like atmosphere in the city, which will give a new impetus to development."

MLA and former minister Paras Jain, who arrived to attend the meeting of the event, appealed to the general public to participate in the procession in large numbers. He said that this is a special five-day event regarding the preparations for the upcoming 2028 Simhast Kumbh. From Baba Ramdev and Sadhvi Ritambhara to national and international level saints will be a part of this event.