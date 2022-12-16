Bhopal: In a horrific instance of cruelty, two puppies were burnt alive in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident took place at the Bhai Veterinary Hospital campus, where people take their pets for treatment. A video of the two dogs burnt has come to the surface. Earlier, three puppies were burnt to death and their mother was poisoned. Later, a case was also registered against the unidentified accused at MP Nagar Police Station though no arrests have been made so far.