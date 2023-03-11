Damoh: Two children were charred to death after a hut caught fire in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The tragic incident took place in the Narsinghgarh Chowki area of Damoh. It is learnt that when Bhagwan Das Rawat, a resident of Champat Pipariya village, was working on the farm while his three-year-old daughter Rishika Rawat and three-month-old son Babu Rawat were alone in the hut.

A fire broke out in the hut suddenly and the raging flames trapped both the children. As Bhagwan Das saw the hut on fire, he rushed to save the children. However, by the time he reached the spot, the fire had taken a formidable form and both the children had come under its grip. By the time the fire was brought under control, the entire hut and both the children were burnt alive, an official said.

Also read: Two bikers charred alive in a freak mishap in Rajasthan

It is said that the hut was made entirely of wood and grass, which intensified the fire. Some cotton clothes, mattresses, quilts,ts and other items were also kept inside it due to which the fire broke out very fast and people could not get a chance to control it easily. On notice, local police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh from Narsinghgarh post reached the spot. However, it is yet to be ascertained how the fire broke out in the hut.

Singh has expressed his condolences by describing the incident as sad. The family of the deceased has been assured of all possible help by the local administration. The tragic incident caused shock and grief among the locals. Some time ago, a minor girl died due to a similar fire in a hut built in the field during harvesting in the Tendukheda area.

Before that in Batiagarh, too, in a similar case, a child was burnt alive in a fire incident. Meanwhile, in another tragic accident, two persons were killed while two others sustained severe injuries after a container collided with two other vehicles and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday. The accident took place at Ganpati Ghat of Rau-Khalghat four-lane highway in the district at around 8 am. The vehicle was on its way to Maharashtra when the mishap took place.