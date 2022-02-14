Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Katni district administration has confirmed the death of the two labourers, who were trapped in an under-construction tunnel, while the other seven labours were rescued. The incident took place on Sunday when a total of nine labourers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi dam canal project caved in at Sleemanabad in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, located about 450 km from Bhopal.

Rescuers pulled out the bodies of 30-year-old Goralal Kol, a resident of Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, and 26-year-old Supervisor Ravi Masalkar, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, from the rubble on Sunday night, additional superintendent of police Manoj Kedia said.

Seven of the trapped labourers rescued earlier were admitted to the Katni district hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, who monitored the rescue operation from Bhopal said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force and other personnel took part in the rescue efforts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the Katni District Collector and the Superintendent of Police about the incident and directed them to make arrangements for providing treatment to the injured labourers.

(PTI inputs)

