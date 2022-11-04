Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A boat full of devotees capsized in the Narmada river in Omkareshwar on Thursday. A woman and her child drowned in this incident while 11 others onboard were rescued by the rescue teams. Mandhata police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

He said, "The boat was carrying 13 persons and the deceased were identified as Darshana (45) and her son Lakshya (6) from Gujarat. The victims had come to Omkareshwar for 'Kartik Mela'. The boatman took the boat to a place where the water current was high due to water being released from the dam." Rathore said that "the incident took place at around 5 pm when the water was released from the dam and the bodies were recovered at 7:30 pm. A case has been registered against the boatman."