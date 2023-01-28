Spot visuals from Morena where two IAF fighter planes crashed, on Saturday.

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a major disaster, two Indian Air Force fighter jets - a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 - have crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena area on Saturday morning. However, Videos from the scene, shot by locals in Morena, showed debris of the aircraft on the ground.

Chief Minister said he was saddened by the incident and have instructed the local administration to extend their full cooperation in the rescue operations. "The crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is saddening. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe," he tweeted in Hindi.

According to preliminary reports, the two fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh. Both the air crafts were involved in an exercise when the accident happened, defence sources said. According to ministry sources search and rescue operation is underway. The number of casualties in the accident was not immediately known.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely,” Defence Ministry sources said. Singh was in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and is trying to gather more details, sources added.

However, the IAF court of inquiry is supposed to find out whether there was a mid-air collision or not and the root-cause behind the mishap. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports indicated that the 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper is reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon.

Meanwhile, the IAF said in a statement that the aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission and one of the three pilots have sustained fatal injuries. "Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF stated in a tweet.