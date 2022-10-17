Indore: Police arrested a couple for abetment to suicide in the death of TV serial actress Vaishali Thakkar, who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony under Tejaji police station limits in Indore in the early hours of Sunday. Thakkar hanged herself after allegedly being harassed by her ex-boyfriend Rahul, her neighbour, and left a suicide note purported written by her blaming the latter for her suicide.

A police officer said they arrested the accused Rahul and his wife. As per Vaishali's suicide note, Rahul was harassing her mentally for the last two-and-a-half years. She asked her parents to get Rahul punished. Police have sent the suicide note for investigation to ascertain its authenticity and also taken Vaishali's phone into their possession for further probe.

The investigation also revealed that Vaishali had engaged with Kenyan businessman Abhinandan in California in April. On October 20, she was about to get married, but when Rahul came to know about this, he got the engagement cancelled, police said. Last April, Vaishali informed fans that she was engaged.

Also read: Harassed by ex-lover, Sasural Simar Ka actor Vaishali Takkar allegedly dies by suicide

The actress shared a video of her Roka ceremony on Instagram and also revealed the name of her fiance Dr Abhinandan Singh. A month later, Vaishali announced that she is not getting married and the engagement was called off. Vaishali was basically a resident of Ujjain and moved to Mumbai in 2013 after getting offers from various serials.

She was found hanging in her room at around 12:30 am on Sunday. Her younger brother and father also lived in Vaishali Thakkar's house. Vaishali came into the limelight when she had released a video calling the suicide of actor Sushant Singh a murder and advised people against committing suicide.

Apart from 'Sasural Simar Ka', Vaishali was best known for her role in 'Super Sisters', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara' and 'Manmohini 2'. She made her debut with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. Following this, she appeared in 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'. The actor was last seen in the show 'Rakshabandhan'.