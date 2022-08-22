Ujjain (MP): Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the van in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.

The van was hit by a speeding truck near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the children were on their way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said. Four children died in this accident, while several others were injured. The injured children have been admitted to a hospital in Indore for treatment, an official said.