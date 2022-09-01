Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body, which was found on Tuesday in Indore, was identified as Mohsin alias Zoya Kinnar, who was missing since August 28. The body of the eunuch was found at one place, while the other part of the body was found at the house of the accused, who killed the transgender.

Indore zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay, who disclosed the mystery, said in a press conference, "The body was identified as Mohsin alias Zoya Kinnar, who was missing since August 28." On the basis of CCTV footage, the police interrogated Noor Mohammad, a resident of Khajrana in this case, the DCP said.

Noor Mohammad told during the interrogation that his wife had gone to her maternal home, during which he said he had chat with Zoya on social media, after which he had invited Zoya to meet him at his house, the police said. "When Noor Mohammad learnt that Zoya was a transgender, there was an argument between the two, and as a result, Mohammad strangled Zoya to death," DCP said.

"He cut Zoya's body into two pieces, stuffed one piece in a sack and threw it into the bushes close to the bypass. The other part, who he was unable to throw away, he hid that in a box in his house," he added further. The police recovered the other half of the body from Noor Mohammad's house. A murder case was registered against him and he was arrested.